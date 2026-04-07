Lindsey Vonn Reveals She Hasn’t Ruled Out a Return to Skiing Following Olympics Crash

Lindsey Vonn might not be done with competitive skiing just yet.

The elite athlete—who took home one gold and one bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games and another bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Games—returned to the sport in late 2024 after initially retiring in 2019. She qualified for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games following an impressive performance in the lead-up races; however, an unfortunate crash during her first downhill resulted in a complex tibia fracture.

In the weeks since, Vonn has undergone multiple surgeries, both in Italy and upon returning home to the U.S. She’s taken fans along each step, sharing regular updates about her progress on Instagram. And this week, she’s letting them know where she stands regarding another potential comeback.

While chatting with Craig Melvin on TODAY for her first TV interview since the incident, Vonn opened up about her experience at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games and how her healing journey has progressed. In the segment, which aired on Tuesday, April 7, she described the process as a “slow, slow road.”

During the interview, the host asked the Olympian about “moving on” from skiing, given her injuries, to which she responded by noting that she had already moved on once before with her 2019 retirement. She went on, adding, “It’s just that ski racing is something I love to do. And I had so much fun this season ... I never got a final run. I never got to say goodbye.”

Vonn was then asked if she was “entertaining” the possibility of a return to the slopes in the future, to which she stated, “I mean, much to my family’s dismay, yes ... I didn’t have my Olympic dream situation. But I need to walk and be out in public and be living life, and I think that will give me a different perspective.”

Watch Vonn’s full interview with TODAY on YouTube here.

As noted above, Vonn underwent multiple surgeries following her crash during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. In her videos documenting her healing journey on social media, the athlete always credits her medical team’s impressive work when it came to “saving” her leg, noting that amputation was a possibility at one point.

Needless to say, we’re glad to hear the athlete is doing well, and we’ll absolutely be cheering her on should she decide a comeback is in order!

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