‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Episode 1 and 2 Recap

While fans have to wait until June for Season 8 of Love Island USA, Peacock is feeding reality fans with Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Season 2 of the reality show, which is Peacock’s Love Island USA spinoff, starts streaming tonight, Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Love Island: Beyond the Villa follows 15 former cast members from Love Island USA’s seventh season (including stars Amaya “Papaya” Espinal, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, Jeremiah Brown and TJ Palma and featured guests Andreina Santos, Belle-A Walker, Bryan Arnelas, Charlie Giorgio, Chris Seeley, Clarke Carraway, Coco Watson, Gracyn Blackmore, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Taylor Williams) as they return to their “normal” lives in Los Angeles after leaving the Villa in Fiji.

We’re catching you up on everything—and recapping Episodes 1 and 2 of the Season 2 premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa—below.

Where we left off

Need a refresher? We’ve got you covered.

Amaya “Papaya” Espinal

The winner of Love Island USA’s Season 7 (alongside Arnelas), Espinal, known as “Amaya Papaya,” is a cardiac nurse who fans came to know and love for her personality and one-liners alike. While the season finale aired in July 2025, she and Arnelas announced their breakup on social media just over a month later.

Hannah Fields

Despite being a fan-favorite, Fields departed Season 7 of Love Island USA during its seventh week. A medical student and bartender, the fitness influencer, who was welcomed to the Villa on Day 5, is a DFYNE athlete who is known for her lifestyle content on Instagram and TikTok.

Iris Kendall

After entering the Villa on Day 9, Kendall, who is a spray tan artist and content creator, finished fourth place alongside Garcia-Gonzalez. After the two split in late August, the Los Angeles native linked up with Palma, whom she’s presently in a long-distance relationship with.

Jeremiah Brown

Brown entered the Villa on Day 1 and made it to Day 16 before being dumped. The model, who has worked with brands like Adidas and True Religion, had a brief romance with Huda Mustafa. Fans were so outraged by his departure from the show (which occurred alongside Fields) that they brought about a Change.org petition to bring him back.

TJ Palma

Now dating Kendall, Palma joined the Villa on Day 14 and was elimiated on Day 24. The former college baseball player, who played for the University of Tampa Spartans, is a real estate agent based out of Florida.

Season 2, Episode 1: Exes and Woes

Amaya “Papaya” Espinal

The episode opened with Espinal in a studio in New York City, where she was working on new music with her producer. In a flashback, she revealed that Arnelas dumped her via text message, and tearfully opened up that she thought the two were “end game.”

“That rewind button is nowhere to be found,” she stated, noting that she’s focusing on her developing music career rather than harping on her prior relationship.

Later in the episode, Espinal celebrated her 26th birthday with Brown, Fields and Kendall, and declared that it was time for her to start putting together her 10 year plan. The group debriefed about everything from Botox to Brown’s book and Kendall’s new digs. Espinal also dished about how Arnelas skipped out on the opportunity to meet her father while Kendall talked about feeling “bamboozled” by Garcia-Gonzalez’s behavior.

Espinal, who missed her flight to Los Angeles for a group hang later in the episode, ended up spending some quality time with her family instead. There, she admitted to her loved ones that she’s been experiencing anxiety since her breakup.

Hannah Fields

“I am a taken woman,” Fields declared, sharing that she is “obsessed” with her boyfriend, Sebastian. And despite the fact that she and Kendall both coupled up with Garcia-Gonzalez, she said the two are truly the best friends.

During the group outing later in the episode, Fields approached Garcia-Gonzalez and accused him of avoiding Kendall rather than apologizing to her in person for their relationship woes. She also took the opportunity to get the tea from Arnelas regarding the implosion of his relationship with Espinal.

Iris Kendall

In Los Angeles, Fields and Kendall went furniture shopping together for Kendall’s new place. While she ultimately coupled up with Garcia-Gonzalez on the show, the two broke up last August following a cheating scandal. “This has been the most stressful situation I’ve dealt with in my entire life,” she said through tears.

Jeremiah Brown

While Brown planned the group gathering that took place in Episode 1, he was unable to attend due to a bout of food poisoning. Unfortunately, he missed out on the drama that ensued when Garcia-Gonzalez and Arnelas showed up to the shindig, making for some awkward moments.

TJ Palma

While visiting his family in Florida, Palma admitted that when it comes to life before the villa, he most misses “doing dumb s---” with his brothers. He opened up about his frequent travel for work and the fact that it takes a toll. While eating dinner with his family, Palma’s mother, Lorraine, said she knew Palma was falling for Kendall and that they “belong together.”

Later in the episode, Palma and Kendall reunited after being apart for several weeks. Palma visited Kendall’s new rental home in Los Angeles. He opened up about his ongoing riff with Garcia-Gonzalez while chatting with Kendall and Fields as the two women got ready for their group night out.

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams

The pair opened up about (temporarily) settling into life in Williams’s native Oklahoma. Carraway, who referred to herself as a “city girl,” admitted that she was “still adjusting” to her new surroundings as she cares for Williams as he recovers from several severe injuries sustained from a horseback riding accident.

While building their life together and thinking about the future, the couple weighed the pros and cons of a long-distance relationship if Carraway were to move to Los Angeles. Later, Williams called Seeley, Arnelas and Garcia-Gonzalez to inform the trio, who were playing a round of hoops, that he and Carraway were heading to L.A. to attend the group hang.

Season 2, Episode 2: Friends-Not-Foes-giving

Iris Kendall

Kendall and Palma made coffee together while chatting about Fields calling out Garcia-Gonzalez at the group gathering. The pair decided to host a Friendsgiving potluck dinner, but acknowledged the fact that their friend group is currently split in two.

Awkwardly, Walker informed Garcia-Gonzalez and Arnelas about the holiday party Kendall was planning to host, but neither were invited.

Hannah Fields

Fields told Brown he missed lots of “tea” at the aforementioned group hang, then Espinal joined the two while they dissected the awkwardness of the gathering. While chatting, Espinal clarified that she “doesn’t need to be friends with an ex,” further solidifying her stance on Arnelas.

For Friendsgiving, Fields rolled up with her boyfriend, “Pookie,” in matching pajama pants.

TJ Palma

Palma decided to make a “big gesture” and make things official with Kendall. After a group call with Fields, Brown and Espinal to discuss Friendsgiving, Palma called the trio up separately to get their ideas.

Later, Palma and Fields went to rent a vintage car for him to drive Kendall down the Pacific Coast Highway on a romantic drive to ask her to be his girlfriend. When it was time for the big “dream date” moment, Brown and Espinal got in on the planning too, setting up a romantic scene for the couple at the beach. Kendall happily agreed to be Palma’s girlfriend, joking that she had been awaiting the moment since he first walked into the Villa.

Jeremiah Brown

Booked and busy with his thriving modeling and content career post-Villa, Brown was taking part in a photo shoot when Seeley popped in and informed him he’s planning to ask out Watson. Meanwhile, Santos dished with Fields about her flourishing friendship (and potentially more) with Brown. She sent him a text asking to meet up for drinks just the two of them, but Brown declined, claiming he was busy and traveling for work.

When Friendsiving arrived, Brown swiftly avoided greeting Santos after walking in the door with his contribution for the meal—a single roll of paper towels.

Clarke Carraway

While grocery shopping with Kendall and Espinal for the Friendgiving meal, Carraway informed the two women about her outstanding drama with Watson, but noted that the two could be cordial and mature about being in the same room together. Carraway attended the dinner without her better half, as Williams was back in Oklahoma.

The two ended up having a heated discussion at Friendsgiving, in which Watson accused Carraway of “love bombing” her. Rather than patching things up, their rift seemed to widen.

Amaya “Papaya” Espinal

At Friendsgiving, which featured lots of side dishes and no bird, Espinal told a quirky story about once being attacked by a turkey while leaving a bar in New York City. And when Walker shared that she recently chatted with Arnelas, who wanted to extend an olive branch for closure, Espinal had no interest in entertaining the idea.

However, while at Friendsgiving, she received a text from Arnelas asking her to have a face-to-face conservation while she was in town. She admitted that while she’ll never be friends with an ex, she would “maybe” be open to a chatting with him for the good of the friend group.

When do the next episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa air?

Tune in to Love Island: Beyond the Villa’s third and fourth episodes of Season 2 next Wednesday, April 22 when they are available to stream on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

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