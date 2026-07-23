‘Love Island USA’ Winners Trinity and Bryce Open Up About Viral Casa Amor Moment in New Interview

Love Island USA Season 8 winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai joined People for a special interview this week, giving fans a look at what life has been like for them since exiting the villa.

During the chat—which is currently available to watch in full on People’s app—the two opened up about everything from navigating “overnight fame” to mapping out their “plans for the future” to the secret (and incredibly relatable) way to win Tatum’s heart: a really great breakfast sandwich.

For the sweet sit-down, the couple wore coordinating preppy-chic looks. Alakai sported a pair of cream-colored, wide-legged trousers paired with a classic navy polo, and Tatum styled the ultimate summer-ready staple: a timeless floral sundress in a gorgeous baby blue hue with a fun pair of sandals.

Trinity and Bryce talk post-villa life and viral Casa Amor moment

As noted above, the $100,000 prize-winning pair opened up about multiple post-villa revelations, including a now-viral altercation that occurred between Tatum and fellow contestants Tierra “Titi” Davis and KC Chandler following the dramatic Casa Amor episodes. Chandler coupled up with Davis, leaving his former partner Aniya Harvey single and vulnerable to elimination. This led to perhaps the most explosive moment of the post-Casa Amor reunion episode, when Tatum and Davis got in a back-and-forth over Chandler’s decision.

When prompted by People to tell fans more about the moment, Tatum revealed that—while viewers appeared to enjoy the altercation—she hadn’t. “Everybody loves that moment, but I don’t because I really don’t like getting out of character,” Tatum exclusively told the outlet. “Titi’s a really sweet girl, and my anger was not supposed to be directed towards her at all. So, it sucks. I think I was acting a fool. I’m like, ‘I got to chill.’”

Meanwhile, Alakai still supported his partner’s reaction, telling People, “I think people just like how [she] stands up for [her] friends. She’s just there for people, you know? And if she really loves somebody, like Aniya, she’s going to have her back. Everything she said was completely valid ...” You can watch the full video interview by downloading People’s app. Alternatively, to read more of the couple’s exclusive chat with the outlet on their website, click here.

Fans haven’t gotten over the winning couple’s sweet dynamic

Despite the show having wrapped several weeks ago, Love Island USA lovers still can’t get enough of these lovebirds! After People started sharing snippets from the exclusive interview earlier this week, hundreds of fans flocked to the comments to applaud the winning pair.

“Awww my Shayla’s,” one commenter quipped. “They look like a married couple on their way to Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate their anniversary 😩😂❤️.”

“This looks like a rom-com 😍,” another fan concurred.

“Brinity to infinity in every lifetime 🥰,” one user concluded.

More Lifestyle & Celeb