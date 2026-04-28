Did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Break Up? Everything We Know

If you were online for even a moment over the last few days, you were likely greeted with multiple posts about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson. Still, in case you somehow missed it, we’re here to explain everything going on for you!

When did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson start dating?

The first rumblings of a romance between the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Dallas Mavericks player were back in early July of 2025, when both stars appeared to hint at spending time together on their respective Instagram accounts. The rapper posted a photo of herself posing by a pool, where eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a gentleman who looked a lot like Thompson chilling on a lounge chair in the background. Meanwhile, Thompson shared a photo of himself kissing and holding hands with a woman who looked a lot like Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans didn’t have to wait long for a confirmation, as the two officially debuted their relationship on the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala red carpet. Per Page Six, Megan said of Thompson at the time, “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

In the time following their hard launch, the two posted freely about each other on their social media accounts. In October 2025, Megan released her single “LOVER GIRL,” which appeared to be inspired by their blossoming romance. During basketball season, she was also spotted courtside multiple times to support the player. And in November, she shared that she cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Thompson’s family.

Did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson break up?

Late last week, Megan appeared to reveal that the two had broken up. She took to her Instagram stories, writing, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’ B---- I need a REAL break after this one... bye y’all.”

This message sent the internet into an uproar, with fans of the artist quick to show their support for her. She then went on to confirm the parting with several outlets, telling E! News in a statement on Saturday, April 25, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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