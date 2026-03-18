Nina Agdal Shares Simple ‘Danish Mom Dinner’ Recipe She Could Eat ‘Every Day’

Honestly? We might need to take a quick snack break after watching Nina Agdal’s latest recipe video.

On Wednesday, March 18, the model and content creator gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a look at one of her go-to dinners. And the best part? The unexpectedly simple recipe was easy enough for anyone to follow at home with ingredients likely already in their fridge!

Agdal’s “Danish mom dinner” recipe

Captioning the post, “Could eat this every day tbh 😆,” Agdal began the video in her kitchen, showing off the finished meal before cutting back to the beginning of her process. “Girl dinner?” She wrote over the clip, referencing the popular turn of phrase coined by Olivia Maher, “Here’s my Danish mom dinner.”

She began with half a baguette, slicing it vertically before slathering the inside with plenty of butter. She then added two slices of Boar’s Head gruyère cheese to one half, layering a scoop of fruit spread on top. For the other half, she took a jar of Nutella, inserting a drooling emoji to exemplify her love for the chocolate-hazelnut spread. Using a knife to extract a healthy helping, the model then spread a perfectly smooth layer of Nutella atop the butter.

Agdal once again showed off the final result, taking a bite of the cheese and fruit spread side first, nodding her approval to the audience. Overall, the recipe, while simple and somewhat unexpected, looked absolutely delicious. And we weren’t the only ones who felt that way, with several fans and friends of the model sharing their thoughts on her go-to meal in the comments. “Yum,” makeup artist Juliette Perreux simply penned. Meanwhile, Haley Edelson Cohen joked, “Don’t threaten me with a good time,” to which Agdal replied, “bahaha.”

Agdal on motherhood

Aside from looking delicious, Agdal’s “Danish mom dinner” was also aptly named, as the Danish model and her husband, YouTuber Logan Paul, welcomed their first child back in September 2024.

While chatting exclusively with E! News on the red carpet at the premiere of Paul American last March, the correspondent asked the model about her motherhood journey so far, with Agdal telling the outlet, “You know, being a new mom is not easy. I think it’s a big adjustment for the mom, for the relationship, for everyone involved—but like, I’m just so obsessed with her. And every single day when I wake up, and she smiles at me, it makes it all worth it.”

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