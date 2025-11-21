Olivia Ponton Is Pretty in Pink for Exclusive ‘Elite Daily’ Feature, Opens Up About Latest Projects
Olivia Ponton was an open book for her exclusive feature in Elite Daily.
In the November 2025 edition, the model discussed all sorts of topics, including the projects she has on the way, her past manifestations and more little tidbits fans never knew about her. Paired with her informational feature story, Ponton took stellar snaps that showcased how gorgeous she looks in pink.
Ponton embodied sweetheart energy as she posed with a red lollipop for her exclusive. She donned a pink button-up with white stripes throughout the top. Her tresses were filled with soft curls. Her makeup was a fantastic example of soft glam. Everything came together to highlight the it-girl energy Ponton exudes when one lays eyes on her.
Read Ponton’s full feature with Elite Daily here.
Despite her level of expertise, being able to captivate audiences with powerful poses and alluring looks wasn’t something Ponton thought was in the cards. She told the media outlet that she was first introduced to modeling by way of her high school best friend, who also wanted to enter the industry.
“That’s what started the domino effect,” the 23-year-old said. “But I don’t know if there was ever a point in time where I was like, ‘I want to do this, and I know I can do it.’”
The modeling bug was too contagious for her to ignore, and on top of that, she had a natural talent for this career. Eventually, Ponton began to dream big, thinking about all the places she could go with perseverance and, of course, perfect timing. She envisioned life as a Victoria’s Secret model, wanting it so bad that she went on to get a tattoo signifying her wildest dream, which would later come true.
“Growing up, I wanted to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but that was when I was 14 years old and 5-foot-2. As I got older, the dream didn’t seem as out of reach. I got this angel tattoo because I knew that I would model for Victoria’s Secret one day. Two weeks later, I got my first casting. Manifestation works, guys.”
As for her current ventures, one of which includes her very own book club, Booked & Busy, she’s still flying high. In her life, constantly filled with being on the go, it’s a place where she can find solace and stay grounded.
“Right now, my whole life is Booked & Busy stuff, and that’s how I want to keep it,” Ponton divulged. “In this industry, you’re constantly like, ‘OK, what’s next?’ While that’s incredible, sometimes you just have to take a minute to be happy with where you are now.”
Where will Ponton’s manifestations take her next? Only time will tell! But no matter where she goes, it seems she’ll never forget how far she’s come.