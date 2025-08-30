Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs: The Most Stylish on the Sidelines in 2025
Ananya Panchal
As the Eagles soar into another promising season, their partners continue to captivate fans both on and off the field.
This roundup celebrates the diverse, accomplished women who offer unconditional support. From entrepreneurs and lawyers to mothers and professionals, these WAGs represent the strength, style and substance that make the Eagles family complete.
From recent engagements to growing families, here’s your complete guide to the women behind Philadelphia’s finest.
Bryonna “Bry” Burrows (Jalen Hurts)
The Eagles quarterback made it official with his longtime love in a beautiful spring wedding, culminating in a stunning celebration in Napa Valley in June. After nearly a decade together since meeting at the University of Alabama, Burrows has become the epitome of understated elegance.
A political science graduate who works in the tech industry, she maintains a refreshingly low-key presence while serving as Hurts’s steadfast support system. When she does appear in the stands, fashion enthusiasts take note of her sophisticated, polished game-day ensembles that perfectly balance team spirit with timeless style.
Kelsey Riley (A.J. Brown)
The Pro Bowl wide receiver’s romantic gesture captured headlines when he proposed to his girlfriend of several years in May 2025, complete with a live performance by John Legend in Philadelphia. The couple already shares a young son and has become known for their heartwarming family moments shared on social media.
While Kelsey prefers to keep a relatively private profile compared to some other NFL partners, her elegant engagement-night dress and natural glamour instantly caught the attention of Eagles fans, who eagerly await glimpses of her refined style choices.
Anna Congdon (Saquon Barkley)
The Eagles’ powerhouse running back took their relationship to the next level with a romantic proposal in February 2025, marking a new chapter for the couple who have been together since their Penn State days. Already parents to two beautiful children, Jada and Saquon Jr., Anna has seamlessly transitioned from their college romance to NFL family life.
A former model and social media personality with an impressive following, she’s mastered the art of chic, approachable mom style while sharing candid family snapshots that showcase their tight-knit bond.
Mya Danielle (DeVonta Smith)
The talented wide receiver kicked off 2025 in the most romantic way, proposing to Danielle on New Year’s Eve 2024 in a moment that had Eagles fans swooning. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kyse, in October 2023, and recently announced they’re expecting their second child later this year.
Danielle has built one of the strongest social media presences among Eagles WAGs, expertly blending motherhood content with beauty and fashion inspiration. Her authentic approach to documenting their journey from young love to growing family has made her one of the most followed and beloved partners in the Eagles community.
Brooke Dickerson (Landon Dickerson)
A former college volleyball player turned entrepreneurial powerhouse, Brooke married the talented offensive guard in a breathtaking 2023 South Carolina mountain ceremony that had social media buzzing.
Now settled in Philadelphia, she works as a growth marketing specialist while co-running @dickerson_diys, a wildly popular Instagram account that documents their ambitious home renovation projects. The high school sweethearts have become integral members of the Eagles family circle, with Brooke’s unique blend of athletic background, business acumen and chic aesthetic making her a standout among the WAGs community.
Kelsey Holmer (Lane Johnson)
The star offensive tackle made headlines in April 2025 when he proposed to his girlfriend Kelsey Holmer, celebrating with the caption “Now we both have rings” after the Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph. The Ohio native and Ohio State University graduate has been with Johnson since 2022, and their relationship has captured fans’ attention for its genuine warmth and mutual support.
Known for her striking beauty and supportive presence at games, Kelsey has quickly become one of the most-watched WAGs in Philadelphia, with fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming wedding plans.
Niki Ikahihifo-Bender (Jordan Mailata)
The Australian left tackle found his perfect match in Ikahihifo-Bender, an accomplished Alaskan lawyer with whom he tied the knot in 2023. Their intercontinental love story has captivated fans, as she seamlessly balances her demanding legal career with life in the NFL spotlight.
The couple occasionally treats fans to glimpses of their relationship on social media, often featuring Mailata’s impressive singing talents. Together, they’ve become one of the team’s most beloved power couples, representing the perfect blend of brains, beauty and genuine partnership.
Annie Elliott (Jake Elliott)
The reliable kicker’s wife, Annie, embodies quiet strength and unwavering support. While the couple maintains a refreshingly private life away from the field, she’s consistently spotted in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, especially during Jake’s most pressure-packed, game-winning moments. Her steady presence and understated elegance have made her a respected figure among the Eagles family, even as she chooses to stay largely out of the social media spotlight.
Gabrielle Dillon (AJ Dillon)
The Eagles’ newest running back addition brings with him not just impressive rushing skills, but also one of the most engaging couples in the NFL. Dillon signed with Philadelphia in March 2025 after five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and married Wisconsin native Gabrielle Toonen on June 25, 2022.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate with a degree in political science, Gabrielle has built an impressive social media following as a portrait photographer, content creator and lifestyle blogger. The couple welcomed their son Trey in May 2023. Now settled in Philadelphia, the entrepreneurial couple co-founded the Dillon Family Foundation, focusing on combating hunger and empowering families.
Ayden Yates (Will Shipley)
The Eagles’ promising young running back, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft, married former Virginia Tech soccer star Ayden Yates in June, marking an exciting milestone as her enters his second NFL season.
The 22-year-old running back from Clemson brings youthful energy to the Eagles and Yates’s athletic background and understanding of competitive sports make her the perfect partner as they navigate the demands of life in the league together.
Daisy Foko Granson (Kylen Granson)
The Eagles’ tight end married TikTok sensation Daisy Foko in a unique July 2025 ceremony at the Chicago Field Museum, complete with dinosaur bones as their backdrop and author John Green officiating.
After six years together since meeting through TikTok, the couple has become social media favorites. Daisy continues documenting their Philadelphia journey with her signature humor and style, while supporting Kylen’s nonprofit KG’s Kids, which fosters literacy in underserved communities.
Aria Meyer (Dallas Goedert)
The tight end has found his perfect match in childhood sweetheart Aria Meyer, a dedicated nurse and fellow South Dakota native. The couple’s love story began on a primary school playground, making their bond truly special as they grew up together.
Meyer balances her nursing career with supporting Goedert through his NFL journey. Known for her down-to-earth personality and genuine warmth, she’s become a favorite among Eagles fans, especially after Goedert famously saved her from getting hit by a hoagie during the 2025 Super Bowl parade.
Sophie Calcaterra (Grant Calcaterra)
The tight end is married to Sophie, who has become an integral part of the team’s close-knit WAG community. Sophie is frequently spotted at Eagles games supporting Grant and is often seen in group photos with other Eagles wives and girlfriends, including Aria Meyer. The couple maintains a relatively private lifestyle while being supportive members of the Eagles family.