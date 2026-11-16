The nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning, and recording artists across genres have spent the day sharing their reactions to the exciting news.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the star-studded list dropped online, spotlighting many of the biggest music moments of the last year. Taylor Swift was also on hand to announce the Album of the Year category, which is stacked with artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía and the aforementioned Swift, who currently holds the record for the most wins in the category with four trophies

And of course, as the news rolled in, many of these talented artists posted their sweet reactions to the announcement across social media! Below, check out just a handful of our faves.

RAYE

RAYE has every reason to celebrate, as the “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?” singer is leading the 2027 Grammy Awards with an incredible 11 total nominations. After the list dropped, the artist shared a video taken of the moving moment she learned the news. In the clip, RAYE sat on a plush green sofa surrounded by family and friends, overcome with emotion as the TV declared the nominations in the background. Fellow Album of the Year nominee Dean also stopped by the comments to share her joy with the singer, writing, “yes queen!!!!!!!”

Olivia Dean

Hey, speaking of Dean! The singer was nominated in six categories total at the forthcoming 2027 show, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and more for her hit “Man I Need.” This honor came after the star won Best New Artist earlier this year at the 68th Grammy Awards. To celebrate, Dean shared a clip of her and her friends in a car as they learned the exciting news in real time, cheering as the singer repeatedly screamed “No way!” (Yes way!)

Ella Langley

Another Album of the Year nominee, Langley made headlines this year after she broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” dethroned Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and now the hit track is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and more. The country artist earned seven total nominations, and she learned the news at home with friends, joking in an Instagram video that she “was going to have a heart attack” from excitement.

Ariana Grande

Finally, Grande shared her reaction to this morning’s Grammy nominations in a sweet Instagram caption. The star—who’s currently promoting her forthcoming film Focker-in-Law—received four total nominations: Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Best Music Video. Sharing her gratitude on social media, the Petal singer penned, in part, “I’m so irrevocably proud of this body of work, and it is such an honor to receive this acknowledgment from you.”

The 69th annual Grammy Awards are slated to air live on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, on ABC, Hulu and Disney+!

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