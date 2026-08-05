‘The Voice: Celebrity’: Everything We Know About the Forthcoming Season So Far

Earlier this week, NBC’s hit competition series The Voice announced some major changes to the format for Season 31, and each one is more exciting than the last!

As longtime fans of the competition are well aware, The Voice is all about finding undiscovered talent based on their singing abilities alone; however, for The Voice: Celebrity, there’s going to be a major switch-up! As the title suggests, Season 31 will introduce a fun twist on the format, which “swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities—actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians and reality television stars,” per NBC.

The official cast hasn’t been announced as of this article’s publication, with NBC confirming that it will be unveiled “at a later time.” And that’s not the only change fans need to prepare for, as the program also promises plenty of newness to the overall structure of the weekly competition, as well as some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at the celebrities’ preparation.

Oh! And this newness also extends to the competition’s host and coaches. Scroll on to learn what we know about the spin-off season (so far).

The Voice: Celebrity welcomes a new host for the first time

For the first time in the show’s 16-year history, Carson Daly is stepping back as the host after leading the show for the previous 30 seasons—but don’t worry, Daly fans! He’ll still be involved, as he recently clarified that he’ll remain the host of the main show for the forthcoming Season 30 this fall.

With that said, the spin-off series will welcome the iconic Keke Palmer as the host for the celebrity-led season! This adds yet another incredible hosting gig to the actor’s already impressive résumé, which includes her work on NBC’s Password and her viral podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

The Voice: Celebrity also features standout coaches

The Voice: Celebrity will welcome Queen Latifah, Riley Green and Joe Jonas to the coaching panel.

The trio follows Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine, who acted as coaches for Season 29’s special Battle of Champions run earlier this year, as well as the not-yet-released Season 30 panel. NBC reports Season 30 will see both Clarkson and Levine return to their spinning chairs and will introduce Latifah and Green as coaches for the first time.

When do Season 30 and Season 31 of The Voice premiere?

At the time of this article’s publication, there is no set release date for The Voice: Celebrity, but NBC reports it will likely air sometime in 2027.

However, as noted above, fans of the competition won’t have to wait too long to get their next The Voice fix, as the series hasn’t yet premiered Season 30! The anniversary season will air ahead of the special spin-off series on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 30 will also follow the show’s regular format, with the aforementioned Daly on hosting duties. To learn more about both upcoming seasons on NBC’s official website, click here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb