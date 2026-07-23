‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 Reunion Recap: Who Got Engaged and Who Broke Up?

On Wednesday, July 22, Netflix dropped the finale and the reunion episodes for Season 4 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

For those out of the loop, the show is a dating “experiment” hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The premise sees couples give each other an “ultimatum” in which they must decide to either get engaged or part ways by the end of the season. As part of the process, the couples separate and experience “trial marriages,” pairing up with other newly “single” fellow contestants to see if there could be a better potential fit for them.

Didn’t have time to catch the latest season? No worries! We’ve compiled a super-quick recap for those curious about which couples ended the show still together and which ultimately said “goodbye.”

Which couples from The Ultimatum Season 4 are still together?

Scroll on to learn more about the fate of each couple on the latest season, but be warned: there are spoilers ahead!

Alex and Jebin

Short answer: Not together

Longer answer: Alex and Jebin didn’t make it far into the “experiment,” but even so, they were responsible for perhaps the most talked-about moment of this season. The two had dated for six years—the longest relationship of all the couples on Season 4—and it was Alex who gave Jebin the ultimatum. However, they didn’t make it to the trial marriages, as Netflix revealed that Jebin tried to “skirt the rules” by passing his partner a note, resulting in an early exit from the show for both contestants in the third episode—but not before Alex read the letter aloud at the table.

Ashley and Killian

Short answer: Not together

Longer answer: Ashley gave Killian the ultimatum, and the two had dated for four years. They chose Blake and Hayley for their trial marriages and ended the show engaged, with Killian popping the question in the final episode. They didn’t make the walk down the aisle, however, and Blake stated at the reunion that he “didn’t totally know if [he] was going to propose ...” adding that he was “60-40” at the time.

Casey and David

Short answer: Still together

Longer answer: Following a five-year-long relationship, Casey gave David the ultimatum. Casey chose to spend her trial marriage with Luke, while David chose Monica. After the events of the season, the two ultimately chose each other and were married on the reunion by Nick Lachey (yes, you read that correctly—the host is, in fact, ordained), with a larger ceremony planned for this fall.

Hayley and Blake

Short answer: Not together

Longer answer: Blake was the one to give the ultimatum to Hayley after the couple had dated for two years, and they selected Ashley and Killian as their trial marriage partners. Ironically, like Ashley and Killian, the two got engaged on the finale, but didn’t get married. People reported that they split months before the reunion was filmed.

Jessica Grace and Edris

Short answer: Not together

Longer answer: After two years of dating, Jessica Grace gave Edris the ultimatum; however, the two didn’t last on the season for long. In the same episode that Alex and Jebin were asked to leave, Edris proposed to Jessica Grace before they could choose their trial marriage partners. At the time, Jessica Grace agreed, but they ended their engagement, and a conversation between them at the reunion alleged that Edris might have been interested in pursuing a relationship with Alex.

Monica and Luke

Short answer: Still together

Longer answer: The only other couple to end the season together, Luke originally handed Monica the ultimatum. Similar to fellow engaged pair Casey and David—who they also chose as their trial marriage partners—the two had dated for five years before appearing on the show. During the reunion, Monica also revealed that Luke surprised her with a second proposal on their anniversary.

To learn more about The Ultimatum’s Season 4 finale and reunion episodes, click here to read Netflix’s full recap!

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