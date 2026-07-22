Zendaya’s Funny Response to ‘Marriage Proposal’ on ‘Spider-Man’ Red Carpet Is Going Viral

We’re just going to call it now: the summer of 2026 shall henceforth be know as “the summer of Zendaya.”

There’s no arguing that the actor has been on an incredible run since the start of this year, with A24's The Drama and the final season of HBO's Euphoria taking over pop culture upon their release. Still, the last few weeks have been especially unforgettable for the star. In July alone, she’s been promoting two major films: Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The former hit theaters this past weekend, raking in $124 million to make it the third biggest opening of the year so far, per Variety.

Zendaya will be competing against herself next weekend at the box office, as the latter film is set to hit screens on Friday, July 31. And while walking the red carpet at the Mexico premiere of the latest MCU offering on Monday, July 20, the star left fans in stitches after her humorous three-word response to a somewhat poorly timed question hit the internet.

In a video shared across social media by Entertainment Tonight credited to content creator @javblood—which has now been viewed over 1.2 million times on the outlet’s Instagram page at the time of this article’s publication—the star strutted down the red carpet in her latest headline-making ensemble. Styled by the one and only Law Roach, Zendaya sported a sleek black gown by Ashi Studio with a high neckline, long sleeves and a dramatic silhouette as she posed for photos and smiled for the fans in attendance.

As she made her way toward the venue, a voice offscreen could be heard yelling, “Will you marry me, please?” at the star. Zendaya laughed at first, then pulled a humorous face before simply stating, “You’re too late!” as she walked away. In the distance, another voice shouted, “Mrs. Holland!”

For those out of the loop, Zendaya allegedly tied the knot with her longtime partner and Spider-Man costar Tom Holland earlier this year after five years together. Their union was kept private until the aforementioned Roach appeared to confirm that they had secretly wed to Access Hollywood while walking the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards back in March. Both Zendaya and Holland have refrained from commenting on the wedding in detail since then, but Holland did ultimately confirm they were indeed married while chatting with Esquire in June.

“Oh, Tom’s gonna find that guy 😂😂,” one fan joked in the comment section on Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram post about the moment. Meanwhile, another quipped, “Mrs. Holland has entered the chat.”

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