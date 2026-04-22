Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Engaged? Explaining the Rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have fans in a tizzy this week after rumors began to spread that the two are secretly engaged—and if you’re not caught up on all the gossip, no worries! We've got you covered with a full recap.

When did Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles start dating?

While these two have kept things notoriously quiet and neither has officially confirmed their relationship, multiple outlets reported that the pair were first spotted together while out and about in Rome back in August 2025. A TikTok user even captured the moment, which now has over half a million views on the app.

This romantic outing came months after both ended other public relationships. Kravitz separated from then-fiancé Channing Tatum after dating from 2021 through 2024. Meanwhile, Styles had been romantically linked to Taylor Russell from 2023 through 2024 and had been in a highly publicized relationship with Olivia Wilde before that.

Following their Roman rendezvous, the two were seen together again in London, with PEOPLE reporting that the new couple was kissing at a restaurant. “He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” an exclusive source told the outlet at the time, referring to the press run for Kravitz’s film Caught Stealing. From there, the two continued to spend time together throughout the fall and winter of 2025 into early 2026.

In that time, they were photographed in several locations from Europe to the U.S., with snapshots taken in New York City showing the pair enjoying a walk together. While some initial reports from exclusive sources suggested the two were in a more casual relationship, others noted it was serious. One such source told Page Six back in September 2025 that they were indeed a couple, but also added that “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

Why are there engagement rumors?

Rumors of wedding bells sounded this past week, when The Sun reported on Tuesday, April 21, that Kravitz had been photographed wearing a diamond ring on a certain special finger over the weekend.

According to the outlet, an onlooker even commented on the jewelry, saying, “Harry and Zoë look so in love—and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger ...” Photos shared by the outlet showed Kravitz exiting a building with a drink in hand, as well as several close-ups of the ring. The actress then got into a vehicle with Style’s help before the two shared a kiss.

As of this article’s publication, neither party has confirmed an engagement, but we’ll update you once more information is available!

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