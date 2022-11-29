Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Boy

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are now proud parents of two. The Kansas City Current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed a baby boy—Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III—on Monday, Nov. 28, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.

They shared their exciting news with a photo of the newborn’s feet snuggled up in a brown and white tie-dye onesie on a custom brown and white “Mahomes” blanket with a diamond-encrusted “Bronze” chain in the foreground.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” read the caption on the announcement.

Friends and family of the happy couple rejoiced in the news, with the Chiefs’ official Instagram account commenting, “Congratulations Patrick & Brittany ❤️.” Brother Jackson Mahomes simply said, “BRONZEEEE,” while fitness trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek said, “Congrats, fam! 🤎 we love y'all and can't wait to meet him!🤎.”

Before giving birth to their baby boy, Brittany excitedly shared a series of maternity photos on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the family’s newest arrival. “Your girls are ready for you sweet boy🤎,” she captioned one and saying, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves,” in another.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts who tied the knot in Maui last March. They welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling, in February 2021.

Last week, Patrick shared a photo of his family of three on Thanksgiving, captioning his post simply: “Thankful ❤️.”

“I sure love you & our family a lot🤍🦃🤎 We are so thankful for you & everything you do for us!!!” Brittany commented on the post.

Some fans thought Brittany was in labor when the Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when she was uncharacteristically silent on social media during the game. She took to Twitter to clarify, stating: “I am not in labor, ya’ll tripping 😂.” She followed up her tweet with a photo of Sterling, saying she was occupied with her daughter.

A certified personal trainer and entrepreneur, Brittany regularly offers an inside look into her family life on her social platforms.

“Being a Mama makes me the happiest, and I just wanna be the best one I can 🥹🙏,” Brittany tweeted.

