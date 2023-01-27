Ciara's Son Impresses with Single-Handed Catch, Coached by Stepdad Russell Wilson

Russel Wilson and Ciara. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, has nailed the art of the one-handed football catch. That makes sense since he’s learning from the best: stepdad and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The singer was a super-proud mom and took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to show off her son’s skills.

“The young boy cold,” she captioned the post. “Too Easy 🥶.”

Ciara shares Future Zahir with her ex-partner, rapper Future. She and Wilson have two kids together, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2.

Wilson chimed in to the comments to support his stepson.

“Training him right,” the 34-year-old wrote. “🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🏈.”

“Let’s gooooooooooo‼️‼️‼️❤️❤️,” chirped TV personality La La Anthony.

Ciara compiled a few videos taken on separate occasions of Future Zahir throwing and catching with Decker Davis, the couple’s personal trainer.

“We all watched FZahir since he was a toddler, training with his Papa Russ, learning and playing many different sports,” one excited fan wrote. “Can’t believe he’s almost 9 yrs old, such a baller 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Man….Daddy Russ has taught big boy Future well,” another quipped. “Look out world….a sportsman in the making 🙌🏾🔥🔥.”

Future Zahir repped Wilson’s clothing company, 3Brand, in the video.

Ciara and the NFL star were married in July 2016 after having dated for one year.

“When I got to meet Future, he was young, and the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me,” Wilson said in a cover story for GQ. "I think the greatest thing that I’ve ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they’re not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are. They’re your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that. It was easy to love. It’s easy to love C—every day I get to love her and take care of her and our kids is the greatest gift I have. So I cherish that every day.”

