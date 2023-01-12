Florence Pugh. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Florence Pugh is the cover model of Vogue’s winter 2023 issue. The actress chatted about everything from her upcoming projects to her split with Zach Braff and more in an interview with the publication. The 27-year-old also opened up about some of her recent fashion choices, including several sheer outfits that have caused a public frenzy.

“We are human, we are bodies,” Pugh said of her carefree and confident nature. “Yes, I can put makeup on and look good for a premiere. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on the top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get spots when I’m stressed. I think that attitude definitely has trickled down from when I was a child.”

Last summer, the Don’t Worry Darling actress made headlines when she wore a stunning sheer pink Valentino gown to the designer’s couture show in Rome, drawing criticism for exposing her nipples. She then rocked a glitzy, two-piece Valentino set that featured a sheer, nipple-baring top in October.

Pugh addressed the public outcry over her “free the nipple” movement with Vogue.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

She said she encourages the public discourse, “It’s very important that we do this,” Pugh continued. “If a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there’s so much more work to do.”

The Wonder actress shared the Vogue cover—the star’s second—in a Jan. 12 Instagram post.

“I love working, I love working hard,” she wrote in part of her caption. “To be recognised in these pictures and pages like this is such a wonderful nod. These magazines were always special to me when I was younger. The weight, the pages, the images. They have so much to say and I’m so appreciative and lucky to be here again.”

