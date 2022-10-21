John Legend Reports He Is More in Love With Chrissy Teigen Than Ever

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about sharing what’s on her mind. But it was her husband, John Legend, who opened up recently about life with the SI Swimsuit cover model. The 12-time Grammy winner appeared on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where he shared everything from the rocky start to the couple’s relationship to Teigen’s resilience.

Although Legend and Teigen have been together for years and married in 2013, the “All of Me” singer said it took time for him to commit.

“I think I was more selfish then,” he said about the start of their relationship. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

Now the pair is major #couplegoals. “We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger,” said Legend. “Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. And going through all of that, to be able to write and sing a song called ‘I Don't Love You Like I Used To.’ It’s different now, but it’s better.”

Two years ago the couple lost their baby, Jack, at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Teigen was open about one of the most challenging moments in her life and publicly shared her grief, which Legend said he admired. In fact, going through that trauma together made their bond stronger and made him love Teigen even more.

“I’ve just learned so much about her personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in like the craziest, even in grief, she’s able to find humor,” he said. “I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together, and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more. I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more and am in awe of her more than I ever have been."

Teigen and Legend, who share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, are expecting another baby early in 2023.