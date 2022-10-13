Naomi Campbell Hosts Charity Event in Qatar to Support Creatives in Developing Nations

The model will produce an art exhibit and a fashion show with Qatar Creates that will be held on Oct. 28.

Naomi Campbell attends the opening of Qatar Creates 2021. Patrick Baz/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Naomi Campbell is expanding her Fashion for Relief organization to Doha, Qatar. She is partnering with Qatar Creates to introduce Emerge, a new worldwide program that helps creatives and business talents primarily in Africa, the diaspora and developing nations.

In support of Emerge, a charity event will be held on Oct. 28 in Qatar’s Ceremonial Court. The program will include an art exhibit, a fashion exhibit, an “emerge talk” and concludes with a fashion show co-hosted by Campbell.

According to Vogue, Emerge is set to “create new apprenticeships, after-school programs and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations and agriculture.”

Sheikha Al-Mayassa, the sister of the emir of Qatar, is sponsoring the event. In a statement, she noted the significance of the FIFA World Cup also being held in Qatar this year. “We stand at the cusp of an incredible moment for our region,” she said. “It is our responsibility to seize this moment and draw the attention of the international community towards causes that benefit marginalized people across the globe. I am grateful to Emerge for joining our efforts, and I am confident that we can harness this opportunity to uplift and empower those who need it most while creating cultural milestones.”

Naomi Campbell and Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli participate in a talk moderated by Sheikha Al Mayassa. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The Emerge Talk portion of the program will begin with a discussion between Campbell, Sheikha Al-Mayassa and Kehinde Wiley on the power of creativity in business. A panel hosted by professionals on the future of alternative industries will follow. The event ends with a grand couture fashion show featuring regional designers as well as international fashion moguls like Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.

Qatar Creates was launched in 2019 and celebrates culture, art, music and food in Qatar through 300 unique experiences and events held across the country.