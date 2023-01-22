Molly Sims Shares Sweet Message to Husband, Scott Stuber, After Netflix Promotion

Molly Sims. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

We love to see couples supporting one another, and actress Molly Sims just shared an adorable ode to her husband, Scott Stuber, on Instagram.

On Jan. 19, it was announced that Stuber, a film producer, was named the chairman of Netflix Film. He initially joined the streaming giant in 2017 in a leadership role to grow Netflix’s original film sector. Sims hyped up her hubby by sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple from the Golden Globes along with a screenshot of an article detailing the promotion.

“Proud of you… and your love of movies 🤍🎬,” the former SI Swimsuit model captioned her post.

“That’s really inspiring. Congratulations!” wrote a fan, while another follower added, “Congratulations to you both, we are better together when the relationship is good. Support brings out the best in us..our accomplishments are enhanced when we have great partners in crime.”

“Now that’s #support ❤️ #stubercouplegoals ❤️ tell Scott I send my love, congrats and eternal admiration!!!” commented one person, while another chimed in to say, “You two are amazing!”

In a press release, Reed Hastings, founder and executive chairman of Netflix, said, “It’s been amazing to see the enormous strides we’ve made across TV and film under [Stuber and chief content officer Bela Bajaria’s] leadership.”

A day prior, Sims shared a “get ready with me” video on Instagram. In it, she stated that she was going to be a “supportive wife” by attending the You People film premiere with her beau.

Sims and Stuber have been married since 2011. The couple share three children: Brooks, Scarlett and Grey.

