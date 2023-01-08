Serena Williams Shares Heartwarming Moment With Daughter Olympia During Treatment

Serena Williams. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Olympia Ohanian is a mommy’s girl! Serena Williams shared an adorable Instagram post showing that her 5-year-old daughter just can’t leave the tennis champ alone.

In the pix, Williams laid on a massage table while having her shoulders pressed by her trainer, physical therapist Derick Pierson. Her daughter was cuddled up next to Williams with her head on the athlete’s chest.

“Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞,” she wrote.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl in September 2017, two months before they tied the knot. The gorgeous New Orleans fall wedding was a star-studded affair with big names like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Ciara in attendance. Olympia was carried down the aisle during the ceremony by her grandmother, Oracene Price.

The 41-year-old retired—although she doesn’t like to use that word—from professional tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open after a stacked career including 23 Grand Slam singles wins.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Serena wrote in a first-person essay for Vogue last August. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Last September, the Serena Ventures founder released her first children’s book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, based on a doll character she created for Olympia.

“From superstar athlete, record breaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist (and mama) Serena Williams, comes a magical picture book in which a little girl learns to believe in herself with the help of her doll and best friend, Qai Qai,” reads a description on the publisher’s website.

