Usher Serenades ‘Superstar’ Issa Rae During Las Vegas Show

The ‘Insecure’ actress was the envy of all those in attendance.

Usher performs at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Issa Rae was certainly saying “I Don’t Mind” as Usher serenaded her during his Saturday show at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 44-year-old singer, who started his new Las Vegas residency in July, first sang “Superstar” to the Insecure actress in the audience. The clip that was shared on his Instagram along with the caption, “@issarae in the building!! #UsherMyWay. All Love,” shows the “Confessions” singer looking into her eyes, holding her hand and dancing as he sang for her.

The 37-year-old, who looked chic in a white button-down and jeans, blushed and smiled while the rest of the audience had their phones out for the epic moment. After a nice embrace, the father-of-four then led her to the stage where they sat next to each other for a couple more songs.

“Can I just serenade you a little bit,” he asked as he leaned closer. “Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up. I want you to just sit right here with me.”

The moment with the Emmy-nominated actress caught the attention of his followers including Kerry Washington.

“This brought me so much joy @issarae @usher,” the Reasonable Doubt producer commented under the video.

For your own chance to be serenaded, Usher remains in Sin City for six more dates this year before returning in March, while Rae headed back to Los Angeles where she was honored during the Elle Women in Hollywood party on Monday. There, she had a moment with Anne Hathaway on the carpet and was presented with her award by Keke Palmer.