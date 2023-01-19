USWNT Star Alex Morgan Honors Her Daughter With This Sweet Accessory

Alex Morgan. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Alex Morgan shared her 10 everyday essentials with GQ, and the accessory she rocks to honor her daughter is just too cute.

Morgan, 33, and her husband, pro soccer player Servando Carrasco, 34, welcomed their daughter Charlie in May 2020. The USWNT star often shares sweet snaps of her family of three on social media, and during her GQ interview, she opened up about motherhood.

“This is my mama ring,” the three-time SI Swimsuit model said as she showed off the accessory on her left hand. “I’m just very proud to be mom of my daughter, Charlie.”

Morgan shared that she bought the ring for herself for Mother’s Day.

“It’s just like a reminder that life is so much more than what you do for a living or anything else—my daughter means everything to me,” she stated.

The San Diego Wave striker also shared that her daughter might be a mini-me soccer star in the making.

“She loves playing... We walked off the bus and into the locker room together the other day and as we were walking on the field, she was like, ‘O.K., Mommy’s soccer game first, and then Charlie plays after?’ and I was like, ‘That’s right, yeah. I play first and then you come on the field and then you can play,’” Morgan said. “She already knows that after the game’s done, she gets her chance with her soccer ball. She kicks it around with me and my teammates and that just makes everything so great and I just immediately feel happy.”

Other must-have essentials in Morgan’s arsenal include sunscreen, brow gel, floss picks and her beloved pair of Panda Dunk Nike shoes.

