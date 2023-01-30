Watch: Drew Barrymore’s Amazing Attitude on Swimwear Model Inclusivity

The talk show host opened up about a recent swimsuit purchase that fit her expectations.

Drew Barrymore. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore often speaks candidly about her life experience, and her incredibly refreshing attitude on realistic swimwear models has us jumping for joy.

On an episode of the star’s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the Flower Beauty founder shared that she recently felt confident purchasing a swimsuit online because the model looked like her.

“I bought a swimsuit the other day off a website, and the woman had cellulite and hips and a little arm, and I’m like, ‘That’s me. That’s it. That’s perfect,’” she stated. “I know exactly what I’m going to look like in this bathing suit and I like what I see and I’m gonna have the right expectations when it comes to my house and I open it up out of the plastic and put it on, and I’m like, ‘Yes, where have you been all my life?’”

Barrymore, 47, shared the clip from her daytime show in a Jan. 26 Instagram post.

“We’re here for inclusive models and BIG underwear 😂,” she wrote in her caption.

In the video, the 50 First Dates actress also joked about buying “big girl underwear” online and being unpleasantly surprised by what actually arrived on her doorstep.

Barrymore’s fans and followers who were inspired by her stance chimed in to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Yes, it’s worked, all the girls speaking up over the last five years has changed me and now I accept my size so much better and I don’t hate my body like I used to for so many years,” wrote one person.

“It was totally life changing when brands like Aerie started using real-bodied, untouched models," added another.

Several people also wanted to know where the talk show host purchased her body-positive swimsuit.

“Don’t be shy tell us where you got the swimsuit 😊,” commented one person, while another asked, "What’s the website??”

“Are we getting a Drew Barrymore swim suit line/clothing line? 👀👀” questioned another.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!