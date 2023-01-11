Watch: Heartwarming Moment Between Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Selena Gomez had the best plus one at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. The “My Mind & Me” singer brought her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, to the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. Both the 30-year-old actress and her half-sister were dressed to impress.

Gomez wore a dark purple Valentino gown featuring a velvet center, poofy statement sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Her sister—their mother is Mandy Teefey—opted for a yellow ball gown with sequins on top and tulle on the bottom. The 9-year-old paired the dress with a sparkly $3,900 Prada Cleo bag.

The duo shared the sweetest moment on the red carpet when Gomez called Teefey over to join her in some paparazzi photos. Gomez received her first Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez and Teefey have always shared a strong bond, despite being more than 20 years apart. This isn’t the first red carpet they have attended together as the two showed up to the 2019 premiere of Frozen 2 in matching Elsa and Anna outfits.

They also often step out for sister date nights, and Teefey has been featured on Gomez’s IG account a number of times along with captions like “best thing in the world” and “forever my favorite human.”

During an interview, Gomez was asked what would be the best advice she could offer her younger sister.

“Oh goodness. I think she’s the one giving me advice, to be honest,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star admitted. “She is brave. She is confident. She is strong. She doesn’t let anybody tell her that she isn’t good enough. I would just say to her ‘You’re doing the right thing. Keep going.’”

Several years ago, the star shared a moving message on Instagram alongside a video of a 4-year-old Teefey saying, “I’m not scared of anything,” as she gave Gomez a high five.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Gomez captioned the 2017 post. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!