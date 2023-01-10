Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s New Pamela Anderson Documentary

The former ‘Playboy’ model will also release her memoir later this month.

Pamela Anderson. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is finally taking charge of the narrative around her life story. The 55-year-old model and actress is sharing her truth in the forthcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.

A trailer for the film, which hits the streaming platform exclusively on Jan. 31, dropped earlier this morning.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Anderson’s voiceover said in the trailer, referring to her 1995 sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, which was apprehended from their home safe. “And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

Over paparazzi and archival interview footage in the preview, the former Baywatch star continued, “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect... I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations... and survived them.”

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ryan White, Netflix is calling the doc “an intimate and revealing portrait of a pop culture icon.” The film will feature exclusive interviews with Anderson, as well as footage and her personal journals.

White told People that Anderson said “nothing was off limits” and that she was focused on “staying in that moment” during filming.

“Pamela is very experiential and always on the move—I describe her like a fairy, always floating,” he said. “So when it came to shooting, she was up for anything, because she loves an adventure.”

White added that Anderson is “unapologetically Pamela.”

“And... despite how many times she’s been burned or traumatized, she’s going to continue soldiering through life with that hopeful and romantic free-spirit attitude,” he said.

The former Playboy model will release a memoir, Love, Pamela, on the same day. Like the documentary, the tell-all book will feature Anderson’s life story told from her perspective for the very first time.

“If I cared what people think,” Anderson later added in the sneak peek, “I wouldn’t be here.”

