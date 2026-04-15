Brooks Nader, Doechii and More of Our Fave Looks From the 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

On Tuesday, April 14, several of Hollywood’s most stylish stars were honored at The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The event spotlighted both those on the rise in the fashion industry, as well as those who have already secured their spots in the proverbial history books. And of course, where there’s a fashion-focused evening, you better believe there’s also a radiant red carpet!

With that in mind, here are just a handful of our favorite celebrity looks from the star-studded event.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Haddish was the host of the event, where she sported two different looks on the red carpet by Tony Ward Couture. While we loved both ensembles, her radiant red gown was definitely a standout, as it channeled pure Old Hollywood glamour.

The dreamy draping, daring neckline and sky-high slit added plenty of drama to the look, and she finished the ensemble off with some shine courtesy of her silver heels. Overall, it was a wonderful choice for a night designed to highlight fashion’s biggest stars.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Receiving the Breakthrough Fashion Talent Award from fellow model Chrissy Teigen, Nader appeared to be wearing a vintage number from Halston by Randolph Duke for her night out in Los Angeles.

Glittering beneath the spotlight, the sparkling silver fabric skimmed the Love Thy Nader star’s form all the way down to the floor for an effortlessly striking silhouette, further elevated by her coordinating silk sash.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Before Duff took to the stage to present the Makeup Artist of the Year Award to Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, the actress walked the red carpet in a unique number by Victoria Beckham.

While the flowy, backless dress appeared to be all-white from the front, a side look at the ensemble revealed the piece actually had a fabulous black and white dual-toned skirt. Duff’s pointed-toe black pumps were a chic addition, making for a final look that was both elegant and unexpected.

Doechii

Doechii | Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And last but absolutely not least—seriously, just look at this spectacular outfit!—Doechii stopped by to present Sam Woolf with the Music Stylist of the Year Award in a luxe ensemble by designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu.

From the dimensional texture provided by the peacock feathers to the hip-hugging semi-sheer skirt, the recording artist’s look was the definition of a red carpet-worthy moment.

Read more about the event and the honorees on The Daily Front Row’s website here!

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