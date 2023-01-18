Olivia Culpo Sizzles as Miss Universe 2023 Cohost

Olivia Culpo. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo cohosted this year’s Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 14. In case you missed the televised event on Roku, Culpo shared a photo dump to Instagram with all of her showstopping looks.

The 30-year-old posted pics of herself in various fashion-forward outfits from the evening, including a white Christian Siriano dress with black bow appliques styled by Jennifer Mazur.

An additional outfit showed Culpo in a black high-low dress with an embellished train. She paired the glamorous outfit with Aubrey Hepburn-inspired accessories, including black opera gloves, a pearl necklace and a classy up-do. She also modeled an elegant cobalt blue KYHA gown with bustier-detailing on top and a full skirt on the lower half.

“My miss universe looks ❤️❤️ which is your fav?” she captioned her Jan. 16 post.

“ZAMN❤️❤️❤️,” said fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader. “Faveee dress ever,” she wrote in a separate comment.

“Love all of them but the black & white dress is a dream 😍🔥," wrote model and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza.

Culpo’s boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, cheekily chimed in to the comments section with, “1, 2, or 3. Either of those ones.”

The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins joined Culpo as cohost of the event. This year’s pageant featured some historic changes by the Miss Universe Organization as it is now run by women, for women.

R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the pageant on Saturday. Last year, the fashion designer and model, who hails from Texas, was the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

