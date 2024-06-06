4 Essential Products in Paulina Porizkova’s Travel Bag This Summer
When it comes to beauty travel essentials, model Paulina Porizkova has “some serious favorites.” She has spent years cultivating the perfect skincare and makeup lineup while on the go, and now she’s sharing her curated routine with her followers.
In a recent Instagram video, the 59-year-old walked through the four products that she brings with her whenever she hits the road. While some are long-term staples and others are new favorites, the items help Porizkova to simplify her glam when traveling.
Seasonal travel is almost upon us, and when Porizkova hits the road, you can be sure these four products will be in her bag.
YSE Beauty Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer, $48 (ysebeauty.com)
With an invisible, glowy finish, this primer is designed to be worn under your makeup or on its own. It offers sun protection at the same time that it reduces the appearance of dark spots.
Estée Lauder Futurist SkinTint Serum Foundation With Botanical Oil Infusion SPF 20, $55 (esteelauder.com)
This liquid foundation evens and smooths skin while it moisturizes, making for an improved appearance in just one week. Made to be sweat- and humidity-resistant, it will last up to eight hours.
Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-Eye Genius, $14 (beautypie.com)
Using sunflower and castor oils, Beauty Pie’s eye cream promises to reduce fine lines and the appearance of dark circles.
Jones Road The Face Pencil, $25 (jonesroadbeauty.com)
This creamy, dense concealer offers buildable coverage that seamlessly blends into your skin.