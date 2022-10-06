Skip to main content
4 Halloween Nail Art Designs to Recreate at Home

You don’t need to be a professional to nail these looks.
Nail art on the streets of NYC during 2022 New York Fashion Week. 

As soon as October hits, it’s crunch time for pulling together the perfect Halloween costume, nails included. Whether you order your Halloween look six months ahead, or you are a put-the-finishing-touches-on-while-running-out-the-door type of person, your level of commitment to the Halloween spirit can be instantly upped with an at-home manicure. Even if you decide to opt out of festive garb entirely this holiday, it’s never a bad time for a fresh set of nails.

However, salon manicures can get expensive fast, especially if you’re seeking a fun design. Lucky for you, our go-to expert for all things nails, Sydney Beggins, created four Halloween-inspired nail art designs, each with their own easy to follow set of instructions. Thanks to Beggins’s shockingly easy-to-follow steps, we guarantee you there is nothing to fear. Plus, this is the perfect activity for a girl’s night as the weather gets cooler. Grab your polish and take notes.

IMG_5497

Pumpkin French Tip

Bring the pumpkin patch with you everywhere you go. Utilizing the season’s most iconic colors, this pumpkin French tip detail is deceivingly easy.

1. Start with a nude base.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.51.59 AM

2. Paint the shape of the top of a heart.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.52.38 AM

3. Using a darker color, outline the shape and then add lines curving down either side.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.53.26 AM

4. Paint a stem out of the middle of the heart shape and add white details to create a shiny dimension.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.53.59 AM

5. Finish with a shiny top coat.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.54.25 AM

Devil French 

The devil really is in the details. This design is perfect for all 10 digits or scattered among some solid red and black nails, too.

1. Start with a pink base.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.54.59 AM

2. Add a black french tip. 

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.55.23 AM

3. Using white polish paint two curved horns and a curved line with an arrow for a tail.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.55.45 AM

4. Allow white to dry and paint over with a red polish. Finish with a shiny top coat.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.56.46 AM

Argyle Sweater 

1. Start with a gray base.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.57.35 AM

2. Using a darker color, paint parallel lines at an angle.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.57.55 AM

3. Using the same color, paint parallel lines at the opposite angle to create a criss-cross pattern.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.58.19 AM

4. Fill in every other square to create a checkerboard pattern.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.58.41 AM

5. Using a white polish, paint parallel lines again, this time crossing in the center of each filled square. Finish with a shiny top coat.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.59.07 AM

Sparkling Ghost

This might be the most adorable ghost we have ever seen. The sparkle details help to zhuzh up the classic Halloween motif.

1. Start with a purple base.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.59.38 AM

2. Paint one large circle in the center towards the cuticle. Paint three smaller circles in a curve towards the tip of the nail.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 9.00.15 AM

3. Connect all of the circles with curved lines.4. Fill in the shape.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 9.01.00 AM

5. Paint three circles for eyes and a mouth.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 9.01.29 AM

6. Add small dots and stars.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 9.01.59 AM

7. Finish with a shiny top coat.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 9.02.24 AM

Beggins counsels that there is always a lot of trial and error when trying a design for the first time. “I find the less I think, the better the final look is” she says. So, take her advice and don’t think too hard or fixate on perfection. You don’t need to be a professional to nail these designs.

About the expert: Sydney Beggins received her New York State Specialty Nail License from Christine Valmy Beauty School this spring, following her withdrawal from the Fashion Institute of Technology, to pursue her passion for nails professionally. You can check out Beggins’s work here.

