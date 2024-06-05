5 Luscious Bronzing Products We’re Shopping to Get That Perfect Sun-Kissed Glow for Summer
The sun is shining in full force and summer is on the way, which means longer days, shorter clothes and tan lines on full display.
While you might be soaking up all the summer warmth and getting a cute sun-kissed glow, we sincerely hope you’re protecting your face as much as possible with sunscreen, a hat and a cute pair of sunglasses. But, when it comes to makeup and skincare, go ahead and use it all to give yourself the most bronzed goddess, fresh-off-vacation look possible. From adding a subtle cheekbone chisel to incorporating a faux button nose look, bronzer is the ultimate summer beauty must-have.
Below are five luscious and juicy bronzer products that have made it onto our top shelf. Trust us, they will serve as the perfect addition to your updated minimal glam look this season.
Saie Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Effortless Liquid Bronzer, $25 (sephora.com)
Saie Beauty just launched a bronzer version of the brand’s best-selling blush, and it certainly lives up to the hype. This clean-ingredient formula comes in six sheer, easy-to-blend shades.
MERIT Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer, $30 (sephora.com)
This super lightweight buildable bronzer is perfect for adding the most natural-looking warmth and dimension to your face.
Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer, $20 (sephora.com)
This Allure Best of Beauty Award-winner is perfect for anyone looking to add a shimmery new product to their routine. The Tower 28 bronzer has a light-catching effect that makes it double as a highlighter.
Ciele Sculpt & Protect SPF 30+ Bronzing Contour Stick, $34 (sephora.com)
SPF and bronzer in one? It’s like summer in a bottle.
INNBeauty Project Bronze Face Glaze Gel Cream with Squalane, Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid, $27 (sephora.com)
This delicious cream is formulated with beneficial ingredients and is the most versatile product. It can stand on its own as a bronzer or highlighter, serve as an all-over glowy final step in your skincare routine, or blend in perfectly with your winter foundation to make it the perfect summer shade on a budget.