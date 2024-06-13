5 Summer SPF Products That Serve As a Glowy Primer and Sunscreen
Summer makeup is all about incorporating SPF while using as few other products as possible. No one likes a full face of glam that just might melt off your skin under the sun or pill with any ounce of sweat.
And, as everyone knows, there’s nothing better than a two-in-one product. That‘s why we’ve compiled a list of super glowy, nourishing sunscreens that are perfectly effective and luminous on their own, but can also act as a primer for your lightweight summer makeup routine.
Some are mineral suncreens while others are chemical, and a few are totally sheer, while others feature a dash of bronzing properties. But overall, they are all made with clean ingredients and won’t leave any white cast on your skin once blended in.
Below are five SI Lifestyle-approved sunscreens that will seamlessly fit into your routine (and make their way onto your top shelf).
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide, $38 (sephora.com)
The OG glowy sunscreen, Supergoop!’s viral product will never not be a go-to.
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum SPF 43 PA +++ with Peptides and Vitamin C, $35 (sephora.com)
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT’s newest product is a weightless mineral SPF 43, available in two shades. It is formulated with vitamin C, rice extract, peptides and hydroviton 24, which all work together to create an instant visible glow, lasting hydration and even blue-light protection.
Kosas DreamBeam Sunlit Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides, $40 (sephora.com)
We can’t explain how excited we were when Kosas dropped the bronze version of the brand’s sunscreen. This clean, silicone-free mineral product is formulated with 21.7% non-nano zinc oxide, the most optimal physical SPF barrier.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30, $36 (sephora.com)
These serum-like sunscreen drops glide perfectly onto your skin, leaving the most natural glow after a seamless application.
Cay Skin Mo’Bay Mineral Sunscreen Drops SPF 30, $36 (sephora.com)
This super lightweight sunscreen from Winnie Harlow’s skincare brand just melts right into the skin, and features beneficial ingredients like sea moss and fermented guava.