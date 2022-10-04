5 Unique New York City Based Fashion Brands To Know and Shop

With a plethora of fashion brands and designers constantly emerging and entering the market, it can be easy for some to fly under your radar. Over the past few weeks, several New York City-based brands in particular have captured our attention and it would be an injustice not to share them with you. The trend today is all about channeling a personal sense of style, and these five labels offer unique, quality-made pieces that will help to curate a distinctive wardrobe.

Vertigo NYC crafts one-of-a-kind pieces, ranging from pendants to necklaces to belts and more. Each item is made from globally-sourced materials. Founded by Taylor Sade, the brand embodies a certain nostalgia that we can only describe as elevated earthy. You are going to want to get your hands on every piece you see. WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein has been seen showing us just how to accessorize with one of the brand’s medallions.

BUCI NYC has received the stamp of approval from some of our favorite style icons such as Matilda Djerf and Elsa Hosk. With handmade garments and fabrics sourced with the environment as a priority, these are items you will feel good in and feel good purchasing. BUCI NYC shares that they believe “the positivity emitted from fair and happy working conditions is transmitted to the garment and therefore the person wearing it.” The brand offers swim, dresses and other RTW like jackets and trousers.

SVNR is a Brooklyn-based jewelry and accessory brand that was founded in 2018. The brand’s pieces are made from up-cycled materials and are wearable works of art. SVNR jewelry and accessories are made for those who are seeking to add an eclectic touch to their wardrobe. The brand name stands for the French word “souvenir” that in English has evolved to represent a physical reminder of a certain journey or destination.

Peels creates custom-made pieces that are a fresh take on workwear. Founder Jerome Peel shared in an interview with Monster Children that the brand is inspired by the hard work of manual laborers, like Peel’s father, who worked as a painter for 40 years. Zendaya (in the latest season of Euphoria) and Jonah Hill have both been seen sporting Peels attire, in addition to numerous other famed faces.

Tae Park’s pieces are designed in Brooklyn. Each piece possesses the perfect balance of modern and classic features. With twill, chiffon and knit products among the offerings, the brand has a diverse array of tops, pants, dresses and skorts, and truly has cracked the code on romantic silhouettes.