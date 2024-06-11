7 Colorful, Comfy Sneakers We’re Loving for Summer
Shopaholic or not, it’s always a good time to secure a new pair of sneakers. This summer, we’re leaning into color, and styling an outfit around a pair of fun, unique, complement-worthy shoes.
Goodbye plain white Nike Air Forces and Adidas Sambas—though you’ll always have a place on our shoe rack and in our hearts, it’s officially time to add some pizazz to our summer wardrobe.
Below are seven gorgeous, versatile, comfortable and SI Lifestyle-approved sneakers that pair perfectly with classy jeans, elevated tailored pants, tenniscore attire, maxi skirts, sundresses and more.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Adidas Gazelle Shoes in “Earth Strata”, $100 (adidas.com)
These signature Adidas shoes are always sold out for good reason. We’re totally obsessed with this suede brown version.
Reebok® Club C Double Revenge Shoes, $85 (reebok.com)
I’ll never stop buying these comfy, versatile Reebok classics. This blue platform style is perfect for anyone looking to add just a touch of color to their minimalist wardrobe for summer.
New Balance 550 in “Sea Salt With Blast Red,” $109.99 (newbalance.com)
The original New Balance 550 shoe debuted in 1989, becoming a basketball staple. Today, it has made its way into the closets of big city fashionistas, suburban dads and any and every vintage-inspired shoe lover.
On The Roger Pro Clay in “Undyed-White Lily,” $199.99 (on.com)
These stunning, sleek sneakers from Roger Federer’s footwear brand just dropped in a brand new colorway and we’re immediately copping them.
Gola Elan Sneakers in “Transparent Yellow,” $110 (anthropologie.com)
Stay super trendy with these perfect-for-summer butter yellow Gola sneakers featuring a timeless brown rubber sole and subtly darker suede stripes.
Dolce Vita Notice Sneakers in “Green Suede,” $139 (dolcevita.com)
One of Dolce Vita’s best-sellers, the Notice sneaker blends textures, patterns and colors for an elevated and eye-catching look.
Alohas Rife Pink Leather Sneakers, $180 (alohas.com)
Snag these stunning pink sneakers while they are still available for pre-order. We’ve watched them sell out time and time again, and they will simply never not be cool. And, if a girly, Barbie-inspired color isn’t your speed, they have tons of other fun hues, too.