8 Mini Dresses to Shop Last Minute for Your Fourth of July Barbecue
If you have yet to secure a Fourth of July look, don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here at SI Lifestyle, we’re never going to judge a last-minute fashion purchase. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and if there’s anything we’ve learned over the years, it’s that sometimes the least-planned looks often end up looking the best.
Whether you’re in search of a simple beach cover-up for a day by the water, or a chic friends and family barbecue is more your speed, we’ve scoured the internet and pulled lots of options.
One thing is for sure: Fourth of July calls for mini dresses. The sun is out and temperatures are rising, so we’re living by the motto “the shorter, the better.” Below are eight mini dresses, rompers and skirt sets that are bound to turn heads and make you feel as cute as ever.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rendezvous Top Crimson, $49 and Rendezvous Mini Skirt Crimson, $50 (us.princesspolly.com)
We’re allowing this two-piece set to count as a mini dress because it’s just too stinking cute not to include. The best part about a matching set is that you can pair the pieces together or wear them separately with other items in your closet.
Classic Combo High Strung Romper, $128 (freepeople.com)
If you need something that offers a little more support and room for running around than a mini dress, check out this adorable, classy blue-and-white polka dot romper. It features a bold and flirty open-back and a super flowy silhouette.
White Mini Dress ZW Collection, $49.90 (zara.com)
Pair this with some cute red kitten heels and a ruby purse, and you’ll be the chicest person in the room.
The Kyla Flounce Mini Dress by Pilcro, $148 (anthropologie.com)
This easy, breezy drop-waist high-neck white number is a timeless closet staple. And, it comes in standard, petite and plus sizes.
Sequin Squareneck Mini Dress, $90 (abercrombie.com)
If your Fourth of July festivities happen to be a classy, stylish evening affair, this sequined slip dress is the perfect option.
Delanie Dress, $178 (thereformation.com)
This super flattering halter dress features a fitted, cinched bodice, A-line skirt and open back.
Berry Kiss Mini Dress, $128.00 (freepeople.com)
This comfy, casual fit and flare mini dress comes in a few colorways, including this adorable red-and-white print. It‘s a sweet and feminine off-the-shoulder cotton number that screams “summer brunch.”
Haven Halter Mini Dress, $44.99 (cottonon.com)
If you’re planning to spend Fourth of July by the beach, at a pool party or on a tropical vacation, this look serves major outdoor adventure vibes with a laid-back twist.