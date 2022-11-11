Alessandra Ambrosio’s Version of Sweater Weather Includes Swimwear and We’re Here for It

Alessandra Ambrosio Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Winter? Alessandra Ambrosio doesn’t know her!

The model posed in a baby blue GAL Floripa bikini and sweater for a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Nov. 9.

“Sweater weather is ON 🤎🍂,” the 41-year-old wrote in her caption. The first photo in the carousel post—shot by Lauren Alexandra—was taken from behind as the Brazilian model smized for the camera in the middle of taking off her yellow knit sweater. Her hair was loosely curled giving fans a throwback of her Victoria’s Secret Angel days. The second photo was a close-up of Ambrosio’s upper body with the sweater lifted up to reveal a ruched bikini. She accessorized with caramel-colored vintage sunglasses and small dangly gold earrings.

Her close friend Stewart Shining chimed into the comments. “Ooooo LA LA!!😍,” the photographer wrote. The look was styled by Heather Smith.

Shining and Ambrosio have been friends for more than two decades. Last fall they published a book, ALESSANDRA by STEWART SHINING, together. “Transcending a relationship of an image-maker and muse—together they have created this collaborative body of work,” reads the website for the project. “This personal and intimate collection of photographs is a testament to the allure and diversity of one of the great international beauties of today.” The 230-page book retails for $95.

The hardcover book portrays Ambrosio’s rise to fame as a supermodel and VS Angel through Shining’s eyes and lens as an iconic fashion photographer. “This personal and intimate collection will be cherished as a work of art by her fans and fashion photography aficionados alike,” reads the Amazon description. “With a foreword by Calvin Klein and a personal essay by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, this book is a tribute to classic beauty and the modern woman: independent, strong and empowered.”

