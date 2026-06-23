Alix Earle Is in Her Boss Era for Sleek and Stylish ‘Byrdie’ Cover Story

Alix Earle got down to business for the cover of Byrdie’s latest issue.

From her popular Hot Mess podcast to her growing “Get Real With Me” YouTube series to her runner-up placement on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, the rising star certainly knows how to grow a fanbase. A content creator, model and the founder of skincare brand Reale Actives, Earle has spent the last few years developing her personal brand, and now, she’s reaping the rewards of her hard work.

On Monday, June 22, Byrdie shared Earle’s cover story, where she opened up about her journey to the spotlight while also posing for some strikingly stylish photos.

Earle is cover girl cool in 2026

In the first cover shared by the outlet on Instagram, Earle struck a powerful pose at a conference table as a headline declared we’re officially in “The Era of the Influencer.” Photographed by Caroline Tompkins and styled by Dione Davis, the content creator rocked a sleek navy suit by Max Mara with nothing beneath the blazer for a daring peek of skin. Her signature blonde tresses were slicked back into a tight updo with a trendy, zig-zag-style part, which proved perfect for showing off her stunning glam and bold statement earrings by Isabel Marant.

Byrdie then shared two more cover options on social media, with one depicting Earle channeling serious Old Hollywood glamour vibes. In the snapshot, she sported a baby-blue ensemble by Contessa Mills while surrounded by eager journalists holding microphones. In the other, she rocked a black bralette and high-waisted leggings with a neutral-toned jacket, all by Gucci.

As noted above, Earle opened up about multiple subjects during her in-depth chat with Byrdie, including her rise to fame via social media, the development of her Reale Actives skincare line and her upcoming Netflix reality show, Earle Meets World. Of her goals, the star exclusively told the outlet, “When you’re a content creator, your success is really based on people caring or tuning in, so you constantly have to keep people entertained ... But what I don’t want is to be a viral moment in time. I want to create a lasting career for myself.” You can read Earle’s full Byrdie cover story here!

Fans and famous friends are all about Alix

At the time of this article’s publication, the Instagram post Byrdie shared featuring Earle’s first cover snapshot already garnered over 53,000 likes in under 24 hours. Many fans of the content creator—as well as a few famous friends—were also quick to flood the comment section to cheer on the outlet’s latest cover star.

“Business woman🔥,” Earle’s sister, Ashtin Earle, exclaimed.

Meanwhile, one fan simply added, “Boss Barbie.”

“Love this look!!” Another commenter concluded. “There is just something so fun and unassuming about Alix!! Keep shining bright ✨✨.”

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