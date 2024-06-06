Alix Earle’s Ultimate Summer Makeup Hack Features a Must-Have SPF
Summer in Miami calls for constant sun protection, and Alix Earle knows that.
She also understands that it’s particularly important to protect her face from the sun’s harsh rays. But with afternoons and evenings out with friends, important events and work obligations to attend, she also knows that she needs a face sunscreen that doesn’t interfere with her makeup. “I hate when it looks like you have SPF on your face,” she admitted in a recent TikTok.
Enter Murad Skincare’s Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($42). The skincare brand’s clear sunscreen offers skin protection that goes on translucent and leaves behind “no white cast.”
It “looks like nothing” is even on your face, Earle gushed in the clip. Plus, to make things even better, the product doesn’t interfere with your makeup. Put it on a clean face, let it dry and apply makeup on top, and you’re ready to go. The 23-year-old likes it so much that she’s been using it in place of her primer this season—we call that a win-win. But perhaps the best part of all is that it’s made with skincare top of mind: it won’t clog your pores and it’s safe for sensitive skin (earning bonus points from Earle).
If you’re looking to protect your skin in a seamless, no-fuss way this summer, opt for Earle’s go-to product.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Murad Skincare Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $42 (murad.com)
Packed with vitamins and nourishing ingredients, this sunscreen from Murad goes on clear and stays that way.