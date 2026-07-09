Alix Earle Shares Light-Hearted Response to Comments About Her Wimbledon Outfit

Alix Earle just showed fans that she does, in fact, read her comments.

The content creator and model attended the famed Wimbledon tennis tournament in London over the weekend, and ahead of her arrival, she shared a classic “Get Ready With Me”-style video on TikTok to show off her ensemble. However, a quick peek at her comment section shows fans were left divided on the luxe look.

Still, Earle took things in stride, with People reporting that she was quick to joke about the “backlash” in an Instagram caption.

Earle’s Wimbledon ensemble divides fans

For those unaware, Wimbledon is regarded as one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. As such, the games have an “unofficial dress code” for those on and off the court, with all-white or beige looks a requirement and simple, classic pieces a staple. However, for her visit to the court, Earle wore a look that was a little more dressed up than is traditionally expected, penning “I feel like a princess 🎾🎾🧚🏼” in the caption of her aforementioned TikTok video.

The cream-colored set the content creator sported comprised a structured corset, a dreamy lace skirt and a fitted blazer, which she buttoned up for a streamlined silhouette. She left her long blonde hair down, accessorizing with dainty jewelry, coordinating heels and a pair of on-trend black sunglasses. While Earle clearly loved her look in the video, several commenters were less enthusiastic. “It’s not Bridgerton, it’s Wimbledon 😂🤣,” one user quipped. Meanwhile, another added, “Obviously obsessed with you and the outfit is stunning but [a] tad overdressed for Wimbledon 🤷‍♀️”

One day after Earle shared the video on her TikTok, she followed up with a post showcasing the look again, this time on Instagram. There, she quickly let followers know she’d seen their responses on the video-sharing app by humorously captioning the 12-photo set, “Off to Bridgerton .. I mean Wimbledon”

Stassie Karanikolaou and Alix Earle | Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans and famous friends love Earle’s light-hearted response

At the time of this article’s publication, Earle’s Wimbledon video has over 4.2 million views on TikTok, while her Instagram post has over 100,000 likes, with multiple fans and famous friends taking to the comment section on the latter app to applaud her light-hearted response.

“seasons diamond 🤍,” Stassie Karanikolaou—who Earle attended the event with—wrote, cheekily referencing a key moment from Bridgerton. Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne simply added, “🫦”

“Oh she be reading the TikTok comments 😭😭😭😭,” one fan pointed out, while another follower concurred, “the caption is so good hahahaha 🤏🏼🤏🏼”

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