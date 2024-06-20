Angel Reese Gives Nod to Former Chicago Great Michael Jordan in Latest Pre-Game Look
When Angel Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky in April, she joined a tradition of great basketball players to compete in the city. Not only did she join impressive vets like Marina Mabrey on the court at Wintrust Arena, but she became a part of what has been a legendary basketball history in the Windy City.
Among those historical icons is the likes of Michael Jordan and his championship teammates. Widely considered one of the best basketball players of all time, the 61-year-old played 13 seasons (and won six NBA championships) with the Chicago Bulls.
Reese knows her new hometown is one dedicated to greatness on the basketball court, and she has every intention to honor that both on and off the court. With that in mind, the rookie showed up to the Sky’s home arena ahead of the game against the Dallas Wings on Thursday in an outfit dedicated to Jordan himself.
In honor of the Bulls champion, Reese paired her charcoal gray skirt with a knitted sweater stiched with photo of Jordan wearing his Bulls jersey and holding the NBA championship trophy. The young star athlete paired the style with a black handbag and black boots.
It was only the latest in a series of really eye-catching styles from the Sky’s newest roster addition. Every time Reese shows up at the arena ahead of game time, she is sure to be dressed in her typical fashionable street style. But her latest might just be our favorite—what’s better than an ode to her new hometown and its basketball history?