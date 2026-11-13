Angel Reese, Tinashe and More of Our Fave 2026 GQ ‘Men of the Year’ Party Looks

On Thursday, Nov. 12, an A-list array of stylish stars gathered at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for GQ’s 31st annual “Men of the Year” party. This year’s event was hosted by Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield and Chris Rock, who were also honored with the magazine’s “Leading Man of the Year,” “Performer of the Year” and “Auteur of the Year” awards, respectively.

And of course, where there’s a Hollywood party, there’s our favorite celebrities sporting sensational designer styles! As GQ noted, the night’s dress code was “modern red carpet” and was “as classic as it [was] wide-ranging,” and the party doubled as a runway, spotlighting several standout seasonal trends. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite looks from the evening, all highlighting two of these top fashion fads: skirt sets and stylish suiting.

Sultry skirts

Multiple stars rocked moody, monochromatic skirts and dresses in dark shades, with midi-lengths, coordinating sets and sparkling fabrics taking center stage. Below, get a closer look at just a handful of our favorites.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Reese stunned in a daring all-black number that added unexpected edge to a traditional “little black dress” look. From the wrap-around skirt to the plunging corset-style bodice, the number was a total ten out of ten. The ensemble was then further enhanced by the WNBA star’s gorgeous glam, centered on an eye-popping pink blush and marvelous mauve lip.

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

[Insert Obsession pun here.] Joking aside, we’ve loved seeing Navarrette’s signature style on the red carpet this year following her breakout horror movie role, and her GQ look was no exception! The star shone in a beautiful black two-piece set, comprising a fitted top and high-waisted skirt for a classic silhouette.

Tinashe

Tinashe | John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Tinashe also caught our eye in a striking, sparkling number. The tube top featured fun, flirty cutouts, while the V-shaped waistband on the floor-length column skirt added a sweet-yet-sultry vibe. The singer also embraced another 2026 trend with her dark, curly hair: baby bangs!

Expertly tailored suits

The other major fashion moment on the GQ red carpet was sensational suiting as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the “Men of the Year”-themed evening. Several stars put their own twist on the timeless look, and we’ve highlighted just a few of our favorites below.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri | Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Edebiri gave fashion fans a welcome pop of color with her vibrant green dress shirt, which The Bear star styled with a classic navy pinstripe suit. The sleek ‘fit, paired with her on-trend bob hairstyle, made for one of our favorite fashion moments of the entire month.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles | John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

If we could hand out Olympic medals for memorable suiting moments, Chiles would’ve taken home gold for her “Men of the Year” ensemble. From the velvet blazer and red detailing to the wide-legged pants and shimmering silver accessories, the elite gymnast was beyond chic.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne | Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Finally, suiting doesn’t get more classic than Delevingne’s all-black attire. The luxurious lines of the timeless look gave the ensemble an effortless, laid back vibe, while the supermodel’s bouncy curls and textured bangs brought the aesthetic back to the 1970s with a cool, modern twist.

More Lifestyle & Celeb