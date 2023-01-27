Anne Hathaway Brings Catwoman Back With Her Paris Fashion Week Cheetah Look

Anne Hathaway. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Step aside Catwoman, Anne Hathaway is now a cheetah girl. The Princess Diaries actress showed up to the Valentino Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show dressed head to toe in cheetah print. She wore a patterned mini dress, matching leggings and cheetah-print, pointed-toe heels.

If anyone can commit to a look, it’s Hathaway. The Bride Wars star also held a cheetah print clutch and accessorized with a gold and silver jewelry, all styled by Erin Walsh. The 40-year-old’s glam by Benjamin Puckey was kept simple with a bit of brown eyeshadow and her hair was loosely curled and styled with a deep side part by Jillian Halouska.

Anne Hathaway attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She attended the Paris Fashion Week event with husband Adam Schulman,and the two got cozy on the red carpet. The producer wore a long textured gray coat over a black-and-white sweater.

Hathaway played the iconic Catwoman in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christian Bale as Batman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John Blake.

Hathaway is known for bold and fun red carpet looks. She stole the show earlier this week at the Sundance Film Festival while promoting her upcoming thriller, Eileen. She arrived on the red carpet in a massive latex puffer coat featuring a corseted waist. The Devil Wears Prada star removed the jacket to reveal a dainty ’90s-inspired, gothic-chic black mini dress and sheer tights underneath.

“This coat was another warm surprise 😂,” she captioned an Instagram post of the outfit on Jan. 22. “Thank you @versace and #sundance.”

She paired the look with chunky black boots, gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace. Hathaway’s glam included minimal eyeliner and a coral lipstick.

