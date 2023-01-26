Apple Martin’s Paris Fashion Week Debut Was at the Chanel Couture Show

Apple Martin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, attended her first-ever fashion show earlier this week during Paris Fashion Week.

The 18-year-old sat front row at the Chanel Couture spring-summer 2023 fashion show on Tuesday, alongside singer-songwriter Angèle and actresses Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.

Martin, who is a spitting image of her actress mother, spoke with Vogue about her experience. She shared that she was “incredibly grateful” to the Chanel team for welcoming her.

“It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show,” she said.

Apple Martin attended the Chanel Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Martin wore a tweed mini dress and blazer by the designer, which she accessorized with a small black handbag and loafers. Her blonde locks were worn loose in a sleek blowout, while her glam included dark eyeliner and nude lipstick.

“I wanted my look to encapsulate Chanel’s timelessness, while adding edge with a strong eye look,” she told Vogue. “My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the mini dress. It’s something that felt very true to my own style.”

Martin also told the outlet that while she loves keeping up with fashion, she doesn’t particularly follow trends.

“The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa,” she divulged.

