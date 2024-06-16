Ashley Graham’s European Summer Style Is Simple, Chic
European summer is in full swing, and Ashley Graham is taking full advantage. Early this summer, the American model headed to Cannes, France for a taste of summer on the coast.
While there, Graham took the chance to put her summer style (and, particularly, her European summer style) on display. Wearing a fitted white ribbed midi dress, she proved that seasonal style doesn’t have to be overly dramatic. On the contrary, they can be simple, but still make a statement. She paired the ankle-length number with a chic pair of sunglasses.
“shoes are optional,” she joked in the caption of an Instagram roundup from the trip, a commentary on her casual shoe choice—white hotel slippers.
Though the look was simple (and arguably more casual than Graham normally opts for), her followers were absolutely enamored with the seasonal style—and we can’t blame them, we were, too.
“Beautiful white dress,” one gushed of the fashion choice.
“I love a hotel slipper 😂,” another joked in response to the model’s interesting shoe choice.
If nothing else, the outfit was proof that summer style doesn’t have to be dramatic. More than that, even, it was a tutorial in styling a simple white dress. Though Graham didn’t add too many accessories (or fancy shoes) to the look, it was chic all the same. After all, sometimes understated makes for the best style. And, if anyone can pull that off, it’s Ashley Graham.
In the weeks of warm weather to come, we will certainly be taking after the model.