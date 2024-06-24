Ashley Graham Takes Vogue World in Paris in Deep Blue Gown With Full Feathered Skirt
Now in its third consecutive year, we feel confident declaring that Vogue World just keeps getting better and better.
This year, the celebration took to Place Vendôme, Paris’s historic square now dedicated to luxury fashion. Like the first two iterations, this year’s event served as a celebration of the place itself, an ode to the history of fashion and impressive sports in France.
Given that Paris is set to host the upcoming Olympic games, it was a fitting theme (and no doubt thoughtfully planned by the powers that be at Vogue). The celebrities, athletes and models that made appearances on the Parisian streets treated it with the importance the evening commanded.
Among the well-dressed stars was American model Ashley Graham, who showed up in a deep blue dress that immediately caught our eye. The number featured a unique neckline, simple bodice and full feathered skirt. The 36-year-old styled it with a simple pair of silver heels, a simple straight down-do and a very unique face of glam (including a sparkly rainbow eye shadow look).
The model took to the historic square in the vibrant look, turning heads as she strutted down the runway. In line with the purpose of the evening, Graham’s dress was custom made by Paris-based artistic director Alice Vaillant of her namesake brand, VAILLANT. In other words, it was a celebration of French fashion in all of its splendor—and Graham couldn’t have been more up to the task.