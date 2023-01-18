Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Toned Abs in Menswear-Inspired Cropped Blazer

Aubrey Plaza. NBC/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza joined host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the Jan. 16 episode of The Tonight Show. The actress chatted about everything from her time as a Saturday Night Live intern to her latest projects, HBO’s The White Lotus and award-winning indie film Emily the Criminal.

The 38-year-old showed off her chiseled abs in a cropped, menswear-inspired, two-piece set for her talk show appearance. She wore her blonde shoulder-length locks loose with a slight wave and opted for bold brows, a nude lip and dark nail polish for glam. Plaza accessorized her classic look with nude pointed-toe heels.

Actress Aubrey Plaza appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Jan. 16. NBC/Getty Images

The two talked about Plaza’s “unbelievable” performance in The White Lotus and her role as the titular main character in Emily the Criminal. “We worship you in our house,” Fallon quipped.

While the John Patton Ford-directed film is a thriller about credit card fraud, Plaza said that there is no gun violence in the film whatsoever.

“I think that’s a really cool, kind of weird thing about the film, because most thrillers introduce guns, like immediately... it’s an unconscious thing I think for the audience to watch that movie and not even realize...,” she said. “But I think it actually makes it more, kind of, anxiety-inducing, because you’re like, ‘How is she gonna take these guys down without a weapon like that?’ I was kind of proud of that.”

Plaza shared a pic from the interview on Instagram, cheekily captioning her post, “He let me back on!”

The Parks and Recreation star recently opened up to W magazine about why she wants to see more female antiheroes in film—read about it here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!