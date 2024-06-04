Bar Refaeli Loves This $9 Product for Spot Concealing On the Go
Bar Refaeli is changing up her summer makeup routine and sharing all the details with her fans. The Israeli supermodel, who starred on the cover of the 2009 SI Swimsuit Issue, broke down all the products she’s been loving for her natural, glowy minimal glam look on Instagram.
One item in particular, the NYX Stick Concealer, available on Amazon, Target, Ulta and most drug stores, caught our eye.
NYX Professional Makeup Pro Fix Stick Color Correcting Concealers, $9 (ulta.com)
The NYX concealer stick boasts a crease-resistant, medium-coverage, natural-finish formula infused with hyaluronic acid.
Refaeli applied the stick with a light hand on a few blemishes on her chin, on some redness around her nose, on small dark spots on her forehead and under her eyes. She sprayed a beauty blender with some rose water before using it to seamlessly blend the concealer. While she used the shade “vanilla,” the product comes in 18 unique colors and an additional six color-correcting hues.
“It only takes 7 minutes 💋,” the 38-year-old captioned the Instagram reel she shared with her 3.8 million followers.
While Refaeli’s concealer is on the affordable end, she’s also a big fan of Chanel Beauty and NARS Cosmetics, and included multiple items from both brands in her routine. She also added the perfect amount of faux sun-kissed color with the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip + Cheek Blush Stain ($26).