Bella Hadid Stars in New Alo Campaign for Fall: Here’s What We’re Shopping

As the star of Alo’s new fall campaign, Bella Hadid is getting athleisure lovers excited for the incoming season. The clothing retailer announced the supermodel as its latest face yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 4.

In the campaign video posted to Alo’s social media accounts, Hadid sported various pieces from the brand while narrating a voiceover about the power of feeling connected to her body.

“Being comfortable in your body, being comfortable in stillness, in silence, with only your breath and your heartbeat and this moment, I value the feeling of being fully myself,” Hadid stated. “The freedom to move through life with an open heart, guided by intuition, surrounded by love, giving myself grace to grow. When my mind is clear and calm, everything seems to fall right into place.”

In a statement to Elle, Hadid, a longtime lover of Alo, noted that the partnership seemingly also fell right into place. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to create space for myself,” she said. “Whether that’s slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that’s what wellness is all about, and it’s always been something I associate with Alo. That’s why this partnership felt so authentic—it reflects a part of my everyday life that’s been there for years.”

Plenty of fans of both the retailer and supermodel chimed into the comments section to share their excitement over the campaign, which was captured by photography duo Mert and Marcus.

“😍,” fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel wrote.

“She is the best 😍🔥,” one fan gushed.

“the crossover we needed😍,” someone else added.

“She was the perfect choice for this campaign 😍 alo is so back,” another comment read.

“I already know this is going to sell out 🤍,” a follower predicted.

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Among the items Hadid modeled for the campaign are a few of the brand’s best-sellers, including staples like the Sheer Glow Bra ($44), Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Rebel Legging ($144) and Alo Softsculpt Precision Tank ($78), all of which are athleisure wardrobe staples that belong in your closet. While the leggings can take you from Pilates to brunch in style, the double-lined compression tank top is the perfect layering piece to transition your summer wardrobe into the fall season with ease.

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