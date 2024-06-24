The Best Summer 2024 Nail Trends, Right at Your Fingertips
When it comes to seasonal fashion and beauty, we love to stay on top of the latest trends. And by nature, what’s in vogue is always changing, which keeps things both fun and interesting. Today, we’re focusing on the hottest nail trends of the summer season, which feature everything from bold and beautiful nail art to natural nails that fit the clean girl aesthetic.
Below, check out just a few of our favorite nail trends of late. Best of all, most of them can be achieved either at home or at the salon, so you can incorporate them into your style regardless of your budget.
Flirty florals
It should come as no surprise that Hailey Bieber remains the queen of nail inspo. The 27-year-old model and entrepreneur has her go-to artist, Zola Ganzorigt, to thank for many of her nail art styles, including the adorable rhinestone-adorned cherry blossom set, pictured above. With the level of detail involved, this is one that you’d probably be best off having a professional execute for you in the salon.
Mermaid-inspired French mani
The French manicure is a timeless classic nail look, but we love how celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik elevated the aesthetic for summer. Instead of classic white, the tips are a bright and fun blue, while the base of the nail is super sparkly. Bachik regularly works with celebrity clients like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.
Shimmery and sheer
The glazed donut nail trend tends to be popular regardless of the season (again, thanks to Mrs. Bieber). You can achieve the look with just about any base color by using a shimmery top coat, like Olive & June’s “Baroque,” a shimmery pearl white polish.
Bold red hues
Red was the hot color of last fall, and the hue is rolling right into summer. For an updated take on OPI’s ever-popular “Cajun Shrimp,” try the brand’s “Red Hot Rio,” a bold and beautiful option that is guaranteed to draw attention.
Clean, (almost) natural nails
One of our favorite nail trends this season? Sporting nearly natural nails. During a time of year in which many of us strip back our makeup routines to focus on hydrating skincare (and lots of SPF), why not let your nails take a bit of a breather, too?