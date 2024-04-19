Beyoncé Is Championing the Denim-on-Denim Trend for Spring
Beyoncé just dropped two stunning denim looks back-to-back and we can’t decide which is our favorite. The singer is championing not only the Canadian suit as a trend perfect for spring, but also the return of Cowboycore, better and stronger than ever before.
The 32-time Grammy Award-winning artist released her first country album, Cowboy Carter on March 29, featuring hit single “Texas Hold ’Em” and collaborated with Miley Cyrus for “II MOST WANTED,” and she’s been rocking the outfits to support her venture into the Western genre.
First the 42-year-old sported a super cute hip-length dark-wash denim blazer, featuring cute silver button details and an ultra-cinched waist silhouette, paired with a matching denim mini skirt. She completed the Alexander McQueen ensemble with black aviators, leather foldover boots from Givenchy and a blue leather Ozias “Jolene” purse—a reference to the timeless Dolly Parton track that the mom of three covered on her recent album.
“Givenchy made these boots for the cowboy carter era 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Bobby Lytes commented.
Then, the Texas native donned a revealing button-down and bootcut bottoms, both in the most perfect blue jean color. She accessorized with a brown-cream-and-blue plaid maxi coat, a light blue cowboy hat and brown cowboy boots, and shared a video montage set to the sound of her song with Post Malone. “Levii’s Jeans.”
“Oh issa Beyoncé Buffet. Why are you feeding us so much? Lol thank you though. 😂,” Talia Oliver wrote.
“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” the Cecred haircare founder shared on Instagram, ahead of the record’s debut. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”