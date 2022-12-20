Blanca Blanco. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Blanca Blanco is clearly in the holiday spirit. The 41-year-old model-actress shared photos of herself clad in a red satin bikini and Santa hat lounging poolside on Instagram today.

In the pics, Blanco wears her hair down underneath the hat and looks fresh-faced. Her crimson two-piece swimsuit includes a thong bottom and was custom-made by Trashy Lingerie, a Los Angeles-based store known for handmade lingerie. The images show Blanco sitting, standing and laying on the edge of a pool.

The Bullet actress shared the photos on Instagram to her 102,000 followers in a post captioned, “Viral Exclusive pre-Chrismas story 🎄.”

“This is cute, love your work ❤️❤️,” commented one follower, while another piped in with, “This is great 👏.”

Earlier this year, the actress released a book, Breaking the Mold, which details her personal story of resilience to becoming the self-made success she is today.

Blanco talked about her best-selling memoir with Digital Journal in January, saying that she wrote her book during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and was looking to inspire people through her story.

“I realized that a lot of people were experiencing hardships and I wanted to share my story and give them hope,” she told the publication. “I have had to overcome poverty and abuse and I knew I could offer some tools and inspire others.”

She added that she’d eventually love for her book to be adapted into a film or TV series.

“My future plans are to continue raising awareness about trauma, grief, poverty and mental health,” she said. “My mission is to provide strength and hope in light of today’s current events.”

