Book Lovers Need This Nerdy Shirt Dua Lipa Sported for Her Latest IG Photo Drop
Most casual listeners likely know Dua Lipa as a Grammy Award-winning artist and modern fashion icon, but what some fans may not know is the huge role reading plays in her life.
You see, when she’s not traveling the world on her Radical Optimism Tour or rocking a radiant look on the red carpet, Lipa is busy hosting the Service95 Book Club podcast. There, she mediates incredible, in-depth interviews with authors about their latest titles.
And this week, she merged her love of books with her casual, cool style for a fun and flirty Instagram photo drop—and fans can’t get enough.
In the cover snapshot of the new 19-photo carousel, the singer sported a simple white T-shirt with the cheeky phrase “Show me your b00ks” written in simple black font on the front.
She paired the humorous graphic tee with a pair of medium-wash jeans, accessorizing with a thick black Western-style belt, complete with shiny silver buckles. She also wore multiple silver rings, topping the ensemble off with a quilted Chanel shoulder bag. She kept her long, layered locks down for the look, and her makeup matched the overall vibe with Lipa opting for feathered eyebrows, pink cheeks and nude matte lips.
But that wasn’t the only incredible outfit the stylish superstar donned for her day out in New Orleans. Other snapshots showed Lipa in a long-sleeved, sheer white top, which she layered over an all-black base consisting of a lace bra-style top, black shorts and the same black and silver belt.
Still, most of her fans and followers on Instagram seemed to have a one-track mind when it came to the photos, all distracted by one specific item: that sassy shirt.
“What a t-shirt!!!! Love It!” One commenter wrote.
“Obsessed with this pls link the shirt,” another kindly asked.
“Oh my gosh I have to get my gf that shirt,” a fan noted.
“omg we need that shirt…. @service95bookclub u should release tshirts…. just an idea 🫠🛐,” another suggested.
While Lipa herself didn’t link to where she purchased her version of the silly and stylish shirt, a similar version is currently available on Cou Cou Intimates’ website, listed as The Books Baby Tee ($58).
During her recent cover feature with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer opened up further about the role reading plays in her life, noting she became hooked on phonics early.
“It was such a big part of my childhood,” she told the outlet. “There was a big bookshop. It was at the O2 Centre on Finchley Road in London, and there was a kids’ section.”
The singer then went on to sweetly confirm this passionate hobby is genetic, as she has many memories of her mother fostering the same habit, “[My mother would] sit there reading her books, and I would just spend all day in there reading my books. I think books allow us to slow down a little bit.”